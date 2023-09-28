“The need to change therapy due to exacerbations is an indicator of what we call ‘worsening heart failure.’ This need means that there is a phase of instability of the disease.” This was stated by Maurizio Volterrani, national president of the Italian Heart Failure Association (Itahfa), full professor of Methods and Teaching of Motor Activities at the San Raffaele telematic university in Rome and director of the Department of Cardiological and Respiratory Sciences at IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome , on the sidelines of the press conference organized by Bayer Italia in Milan, with which it was announced that the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has given the green light to the reimbursement of vericiguat, the new drug for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure chronic developed by Bayer.