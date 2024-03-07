“It is a turning point in maintaining competitive ground with the rest of the world on the pharmaceutical production front. It is clear that we, as an industry in the sector particularly involved in Italy in both the research and production aspects of development, expect a system that be increasingly rapid in terms of evaluation and definition of prices and responsibilities. We expect process reforms to take place that help accelerate the arrival of our innovation to the patient. ” This was stated by the Vice President Corporate Affairs & Patient Access Eli Lilly Federico Villa on the occasion of the “Europe in Health” event.