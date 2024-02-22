Medicines | The spread of scabies can now also be seen at Customs: scabies medicines ordered from abroad have been highlighted in the inspection

Customs reminds that ordering medicines from abroad via the internet is either prohibited or limited.

The reason the medicinal products purchased for the treatment have been under the control of Customs since the beginning of the year, says Customs in its press release on Thursday.

At the same time, Customs urges those ordering medicines from abroad to be careful. Ordering medicines from abroad via the Internet is either prohibited or restricted.

Recently, it has been reported that the number of scabies infections has exploded in Finland. At the weekend, HS said that We can already talk about a scabies epidemic in the Helsinki region.

In particular, they have sparked discussion prices of medicines for scabies.

Scabies is a skin disease caused by a microscopic scabies mite that lives under the skin. The tick causes severe itching in different parts of the body.

Customs reminds that purchasing and receiving medicinal products by mail from outside the European Economic Area is prohibited.

Medicines can be ordered from the Eta area with certain restrictions. Medicinal products can be ordered for personal use in an amount equivalent to a maximum of three months' use. Prescription drugs must have an appropriate prescription or medical certificate.

“It is the customer's responsibility to find out whether the product can be obtained legally. It is good to note that even though the medicine can be ordered online with a few clicks, it does not mean that it can be ordered in Finland”, says the chief inspector of customs Anne Pullinen in the bulletin.

“A preparation can be a medicine, even if its acquisition does not require a prescription written by a doctor,” he continues.

Customs urges people to be attentive, especially when it comes to online pharmacies.

According to Customs, a legitimate online pharmacy can be identified by, for example, a common European identifier, accurate contact information and reasonable delivery terms. A legitimate online pharmacy does not market individual prescription drugs and always requires a prescription when buying prescription drugs.

The prescription requirement for the drug can be checked in the drug search found on the website of the pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea.

If the conditions for importing a medicine ordered online are not met, the preparations will have to be taken over, says Tulli. The customer then loses both the medicines he ordered and his money. At worst, the customer may be guilty of drug crime.