Thursday, March 23, 2023
Medicines | The sale of the epilepsy drug is limited due to poor availability

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in World Europe
The sales restriction applies to all clonazepam medicines sold as tablets in Finland. Availability problems have continued since last fall.

Clonazepam the sale of medicines containing report.

Clonazepam is used, among other things, to treat epilepsy. In Finland, the drug is sold under the trade name Rivatril.

Based on the Medicines Act, STM decided that clonazepam products sold as tablets may be sold at one time in an amount corresponding to a maximum of three months’ use. The decision also applies to medicines administered through outpatient care.

The restriction can only be deviated from in the pharmacy “for a particularly pressing reason in order to secure the continuity of the customer’s necessary medical treatment”, STM says in a press release.

The decision applies to all authorized, specially authorized or exempt medicinal products containing clonazepam sold as tablets in Finland.

Rivatriline availability problems started already in October. There is no completely equivalent parallel preparation for the medicine.

The drug causes addiction and withdrawal symptoms. For epileptics, reducing the medication may result in epileptic seizures.

Fimea, the safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry announced in February, that the Rivatril availability problem will continue at least until the end of March. According to the marketing authorization holder’s announcement, the break applies to both 0.5 milligram and 2 milligram preparations.

Fimea has granted temporary special licenses for other clonazepam preparations, such as Rivotril, Clonazepam tablets USP and Clonazepam Auden Tablets.

It is easiest to check the availability of medicines at the local pharmacy, as Fimea does not have more detailed information on the availability of specially licensed medicines.

