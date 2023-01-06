Friday, January 6, 2023
Medicines | The prevalence of problem opioid use continues: "Some of the recreational users eventually end up addicted"

January 6, 2023
in World Europe
Lack of resources excludes some of the addicted from treatment.

Opioids problem use doubled in Finland in the 2010s, and there is no indication that use has increased even more in recent years, says the chief physician of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Margaret Häkkinen. At the same time, however, more and more opioid addicts remain without treatment.

“This is almost always not because you don’t want treatment, but there are many different thresholds in Finland: you have to wait a long time to get treatment, and if one treatment session doesn’t help, we often don’t have enough or sufficiently intensive treatment available,” says Häkkinen.

The most commonly abused opioid in Finland is buprenorphine.

A-klinikkasäätiö social doctor Atte Virolainen describes that in the last 20 years there has been a systematic decline in institutional substance abuse treatment in Finland, the consequences of which are currently being suffered. According to him, resources have also been severely reduced from psychiatric institutional care, which is also visible in the substance abuse side, because substance abuse and mental health problems often occur in the same patients. Many try to cure their psychological problems by using drugs.

The Estonian also finds other reasons behind the increasing problem use of opioids.

“The atmosphere has become more drug-friendly. All narcotics are tried more than before, and some of the ‘recreational users’ eventually end up addicted to opioids. The supply has also increased. Due to online shopping, it is relatively easy to get drugs.”

According to Virolainen, it is very common for people to get into opioids through other substances. The typical order is cannabis, alcohol, benzodiazepine, amphetamine, and finally opioids.

Häkkinen says that opioid drug use is most common among young adults aged 25–34, and more common among men than among women.

Opioids problem use is also driven along another, less common path in Finland, reminds Häkkinen.

“The doctor prescribes opioids for pain, usually at a slightly too low threshold and in too much quantity. When the use continues longer, people get hooked on the medicine and take it, even though the acute pain has already been treated,” Häkkinen describes.

According to Fimea, the safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry, the use of mild opioids in the treatment of pain began to slowly decrease in the 2010s, and the decrease accelerated even more when Kela sent a letter in 2017 to doctors who had prescribed opioids on too light grounds.

According to Häkkinen, opioids are the primary drugs in the treatment of cancer pain and other malignant pain. Opioids can be officially prescribed for the treatment of moderate and severe pain, and they are used for short-term, for example, pain management after surgery.

“On the other hand, opioids are not a treatment for long-term pain, even though they are still used as such in Finland. Back pain is a typical example.”

Häkkinen believes that the reason for opioid prescriptions written on too light a basis is often the fact that drug-free treatment methods are usually laborious and there are not necessarily resources or know-how for them. For example, a patient with back pain may have to wait a long time to get into physical therapy, and when he finally gets there, it may be a long and demanding rehabilitation.

“Writing a prescription is easy and fast for the doctor, and the patient can also get there more easily at that moment.”

