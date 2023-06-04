Sunday, June 4, 2023
Medicines | The popularity of biological anti-migraine drugs has exploded

June 4, 2023
in World Europe
These drugs became Kela-reimbursable in 2019.

Migraine the popularity of biological CGRP-blocking drugs has grown rapidly since they became Kela-reimbursable in Finland in 2019.

There are currently around 5,000 users of such contraceptives. That’s twice as many as last year, says Terveystalo.

The ones in question drugs can be prescribed when the patient has tried at least two different classes of anti-migraine drugs and despite this, he has at least eight migraine days every month.

In about half of the patients who try CGRP drugs, the number of pain days decreases by at least 50 percent, and the drug treatment can be continued.

