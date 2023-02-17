Medicines | The packaging of the S group’s pharmacy campaign presented a 1,000 times higher dose of vitamin D than the recommended dose

Vitamin D packages were found on the shelves of the “model pharmacy” set up by the S group, which recommended a daily dose of vitamin D that was a thousand times higher than recommended. According to the S group, the incorrect packages were removed from the model pharmacy as soon as the error was noticed.

S group started a campaign on Wednesday of this week, with which it pushes for a significant reform of the regulation of pharmacies for the coming term of government.

In its announcement about the matter, the S group said that it wants to “promote the modernization of pharmacy services without compromising drug safety.”

As part of the campaign, the S group said that it had set up a model pharmacy in Helsinki’s Kolme seppa square on Wednesday, which was supposed to promote the group’s message.

Soon after the start of the campaign, social media drew attention to the incorrect vitamin D packaging found on the shelves of the model pharmacy. The side of the package stated that it contains ten milligrams (mg) of vitamin D.

However, according to the Food Agency, the recommended daily intake of vitamin D is only 10 micrograms (μg). According to the Food Agency, the upper limit of the safe intake of vitamin D is 100 micrograms per day for young people and adults.

According to the regulation on nutritional supplements, the amount of vitamin D should be indicated on the package in micrograms, the daily dose of the product recommended by the manufacturer.

of the S group the model pharmacy’s vitamin D package therefore recommended a daily dose of vitamin D that is a thousand times higher than the actual recommendation.

The topic was discussed on Twitter by, among others, a pharmacist Lauri Untamon at the instigation of. According to Untamo, pictures of the model package also circulated diligently in the groups of pharmacists and pharmacists on Facebook. There was a discussion about the seriousness of the mistake and its effects on the credibility of the S Group. Drug safety also came up.

“I hope that the importance of regulation and quality issues would be understood in general. If the S-group wanted to promote its own activities, it wouldn’t be worth making such mistakes,” Untamo commented to HS.

SOK social relations manager Elina Das Bhowmik tells HS that the packaging on the model pharmacy’s shelves is designed by an advertising agency. According to him, the packaging of the model pharmacy is empty, and deliberately generic examples. The sides of the packages say, for example, “pain” or “painkiller”.

“Although it is a fictitious product, of course such a mistake should not occur in the inspection process of advertising material. We are very sorry for what happened.”

According to Das Bhowmik, the incorrect vitamin D packages were removed from the model pharmacy as soon as the discussion about them was noticed. According to him, the faulty packaging has time to be on display for about one day.

Das Bhowmik says that the S group plans to continue its pharmacy campaign according to previous plans, despite the error that attracted attention.

He was the first to tell about it Over.