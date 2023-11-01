Medicines | The drug, which is popular among dieters, is rapidly disappearing from pharmacies

The medicine is made available in small batches at a time, so there may be a small amount of one strength on the shelf and not at all of another.

Capital region it is still difficult to get the prescription drug Ozempic for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in pharmacies.

In other words: it depends on chance whether the strength you use in the pharmacy is available in abundance, scarcely or not at all.

“Some people with diabetes may have had to change their medication for this reason, when the availability of the medicine is so uncertain. But yes, it is still bought for weight loss as well,” says the manager Veli-Matti Kärpänoja From Ympyrätalo apteekki 360 in Hakaniemi.

“Wholesale medicine now comes in small batches, so different strengths are available in varying amounts. Some of the customers may have had to think about other options with the doctor when the availability of the medicine is so limited”, says the leading pharmacist Mikaela Pammo From the University pharmacy in the center of Helsinki.

Availability problem the background is indeed that the drug developed for type 2 diabetes is also widely used for weight control, contrary to the manufacturer’s recommendation.

The phenomenon was already so strong at the beginning of the year that the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk Farma, which also sells Ozempic in Finland, estimated in the spring that availability problems would continue until the end of the year.

Last week, the safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry, Fimea, estimated, based on the information provided by the pharmaceutical company, that the availability problems will continue next year as well.

Ozempic is sold in three different strengths, the situation of all of which is alive. For example, on Tuesday, the half-milligram strength product was on the shelves in both the University pharmacies in the capital region and Ympyrätalo, but the one-milligram strength product might be available next week.

Medicine will come to Finland in small batches, but the pharmaceutical company is not yet able to estimate how soon the availability will start to meet the demand.

Ozempic is taken by injecting with a pen syringe. Tablets containing the same active ingredient, i.e. semaglutide, are not affected by the availability problem.

The pharmaceutical company also announced last week that counterfeit pen syringes used to dispense Ozempic have started to appear in different parts of the world. However, they have not been found in Finnish pharmacies.

