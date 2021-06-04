Medicines Study: Consumption of type 2 antidiabetic drugs decreased as reimbursement levels were cut

The study also looked at insulin consumption in people who were taking both antidiabetes medicine and insulin. Insulin use in this group decreased, although insulin substitutability remained unchanged.

The reimbursement category for type 2 diabetes drugs was changed from the upper 100 per cent reimbursement category to the lower 65 per cent reimbursement category at the beginning of 2017.

According to the study, after the change, the average monthly consumption per buyer decreased by an amount corresponding to about six days of drugs.

“The observed changes in consumption are small, but they do indicate that the cut in the level of reimbursement changed the purchasing behavior of drug users at least to some extent,” Kela researcher Hanna Rättö and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Turku Katri Aaltonen write In Kela’s research blog.

The surgery was part of it Juha Sipilän the policy of the government’s government program aimed at reducing Kela’s annual drug reimbursement expenses by EUR 150 million.

In the study insulin consumption was also looked at in people who took both antidiabetes medicine and insulin. The level of insulin reimbursement was kept unchanged in the 2017 change, ie in the 100 per cent reimbursement category.

Prior to the change in the reimbursement level for insulin drugs, it was presented to the public concerned speeches, in which it was suspected that a reduction in the substitutability of antidiabetic drugs would lead to patients switching to insulin therapy on their own.

However, the study also found that insulin consumption fell by an average of about two days of medication per month.

Rättö and Aaltonen remind in Kela’s research blog that there can be many reasons for the changes, and it is not possible to deduce from consumption, for example, how the changes affected the health status of diabetic patients.

For example, some drug users may have extended purchase intervals or not used some drugs. It is also possible that the medicine was purchased in stock just before the reimbursement level changed.