“Delta hepatitis is a rare form of hepatitis, but the most serious because patients can rapidly progress to cirrhosis. There are approximately 2000 patients who are carriers of Delta hepatitis and so far we have not had any drugs for treatment, so certainly the introduction the new treatment on the market is changing the pathology scenario. However, economic considerations must also be made, what the hospital pharmacist does and is doing together with the infectious disease specialist is to evaluate which patients are eligible for the treatment.” Dr. Micaela Spatarella, head of the UOSD Pharmacovigilance of the Cotugno Hospital, declared on the sidelines of the symposium “Innovation in the treatment of HDV, the least known but most aggressive of viral hepatitis” for the XLIV National Site Congress.