“Boehringer Ingelheim produces drugs for human and veterinary use but for many years has been committed to contributing to issues that are important to the community: social development, economic development and also preservation of the environment. On the other hand, pharmacists have always played a fundamental role as a reference for the community and patients and also an important educational role. This is why we have decided to combine our interest in the environmental issue and our skills and support the development of ideas that can lead pharmacies to become promoters of an increasingly green way of life “. Morena Sangiovanni, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Italia, on the occasion of the launch of ‘Farmacista Green’, a project in partnership with Fofi, the Federation of Orders of Italian Pharmacists, which rewards the sustainability initiatives of Italian pharmacists.

“Boehringer Ingelheim is 135 years old, it is a company that has developed considerably over the course of its history and today is one of the first multinationals with 51 thousand employees – added the president Sangiovanni – but remains family-owned. We are truly attentive to sustainability. and this is because we want to remain independent in the future. This is where the desire to go beyond our primary mission of producing medicines and to work more and more on projects that go in the direction of helping communities and helping the environment fits in. Consequently all our investments and resources are directed towards projects that guarantee the sustainability of future generations in the long term“.

“Recently – he remembers – on the occasion of COP26 in Glasgow we declared our commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030 and therefore we will continue to work more and more on projects that see us committed to improving the health of the environment”, he concludes.