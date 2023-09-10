Medicines | Problems with the availability of the ADHD medicine Elvanne

There are problems with the availability of the ADHD medicine Elvanne. According to current information, the problems will continue from September to October, depending on the product. According to Fimea, problems with the availability of medicines have increased.

Activity and attention disorder The Elvanse drug used to treat ADHD has run out of many pharmacies. The medicine is Elvanse Adult version intended for adults and Elvanse for children. There are several different strengths of the medicine.

Now many strengths have run out of many pharmacies.

A 28-year-old woman from Helsinki tells HS that the problems with the availability of ADHD medicine have continued since spring. The doctor has prescribed Elvanse Adult 30 mg strength medicine for the woman.

“At that time it was said that you should look at the drug search to see which pharmacies you can get them from. At that point, it became clear that not all pharmacies have it,” he says.

HS does not publish the name of the interviewee because it is personal health information. The identity of the interviewee is known to the editor.

A woman from Helsinki according to the summer, the situation was already that the 30 mg strength medicine could no longer be obtained from pharmacies in the capital region.

“In the summer, my mother drove [Kirkkonummen] I’ll go to Veikkola’s pharmacy to pick up their last jar.”

According to the woman, pharmacies have been told how long the availability problem is estimated to last, but the date has been moved forward time and time again.

Pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea confirms the availability problems of the drug Elvanse.

“Roughly speaking, about half of the strengths have an availability problem. The holder of the sales license has announced that the disruptions will continue from September to October depending on the product,” says the chief inspector Julia Lehtinen From Fime.

According to Lehtinen, it’s a broader problem, not just an availability problem in Finland. Availability disruptions are often caused by production capacity problems.

“The capacity problem is often caused by the fact that global demand is increasing and production is not keeping up,” says Lehtinen.

Many other medicines have also had availability problems and for the same reason. According to Lehtinen, availability failures have increased.

“But you can’t talk about a shortage of medicine. The availability problems are in individual preparations and often there is also a replacement preparation,” he says.

Leaflet according to the consumer feedback received by Fimea, the problem regarding Elvanse has at least not yet become large. However, some medicine has been available.

“But it’s a difficult thing for the consumer, because there are no interchangeable medicines for this. These cannot be exchanged for another product at the pharmacy,” says Lehtinen.

If your own medicine is not available, you must see a doctor. At his discretion, the doctor can write a new prescription with a different drug strength or a different drug.

“After all, it’s an extra effort. And health care is already quite burdened,” says Lehtinen.

Elvansen due to the availability problem, the woman from Helsinki also had to see a doctor. On Friday, the doctor wrote him a 40 mg strong medicine until the original preparation is available again.

“But it’s the same with 40 mg. It’s also only available in a few pharmacies in the capital region,” says the woman.

On Saturday, he went to Espoo’s Tapiola to pick up the last jar from the pharmacy.

Medicine the availability problem has caused extra work. The continuation is also worrying.

A woman from Helsinki has thought about what will happen if the Elvanse drugs run out completely. There are other ADHD medications on the market.

“But when those medicines have been tried on me, it has been found that they are not as suitable. They have become something of a side effect. I would have to use a worse medicine for a while,” he says.

“I do work that sometimes requires more concentration. If I had to go without medicine for a while, I would probably be fine, but my work would suffer a bit.”