“Vericiguat is an intelligent drug with an innovative mechanism of action, different from that of the drugs used so far in the treatment of heart failure, which stimulates the activity of the enzyme soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC)”. Thus Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), speaking about the new Bayer drug which has obtained reimbursement from Aifa, on the occasion of the press conference organized by the pharmaceutical company in Milan.