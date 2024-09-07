Medicines | One picture reveals the state of Finns’ mental health – “Stress peak” can be seen on the pharmacy counter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Medicines|The increase in mental health-related sickness absences has also been strong in recent years. Last year, they were clearly the biggest reason for long sickness absences entitling to Kela’s sickness allowance.
Heta Ylitie HS
Coil statistics show that in 2023, one in ten of the Finnish population was already taking antidepressants. The number of people using antidepressants crossed a new threshold, when there were more than 600,000 users for the first time. This is an all-time high.
