“Heart failure in Italy affects around 600,000 people and the incidence increases with age, in fact in the population over 65 it reaches a prevalence of 10%. This was said by Fabrizio Oliva, president of the National Association of hospital cardiologists (Anmco) and director of Cardiology 1 at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, on the occasion of the press conference in which it was announced that the Italian Medicines Agency ( Aifa) has given the green light to the reimbursement of vericiguat, the new drug for the treatment of chronic symptomatic heart failure developed by Bayer.