“The establishment of an “ad hoc” fund for the purchase of innovative drugs represented an important sign of attention to drugs to which the NHS gives priority in access due to the nature of the target (relevant pathology for which there are no valid therapeutic alternatives) and/or for the important added therapeutic value”. So Nicoletta Luppi, president and CEO of Msd Italia, in her speech on the occasion of the fifth edition of the “Inventing for Life Health Summit” this year dedicated to the theme: “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by Msd Italia today in Rome at the Ara Pacis Auditorium.