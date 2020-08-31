Rationing of paracetamol in pharmacies, lack of essential products in intensive care … With the health crisis, the threat of a shortage of drugs has never been greater. The government has a priority, the relocation, in particular of the pharmaceutical sector. To achieve this, 15 billion euros of the recovery plan will be dedicated to it. In addition, the sector will have to make less effort on the price of medicines and the marketing procedures will be simplified. “We allow these companies to regain a little space and therefore competitiveness“, rejoices Frédéric Collet, president of LEEM (Les Entreprises du Médicament).

But today, the raw material of drugs, the active ingredients, are 60% made in India and China. In our territory, few companies want to relocate. In ten years, France has fallen from first to fourth place in the production of medicines in Europe.