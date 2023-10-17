Throwing expired syrup down the sink or antibiotic pills down the toilet is not the right way to get rid of medications. But then how and where should drugs be disposed of? The response is from Assosalute Federchimica which, to combat wrong and environmentally polluting practices and inform citizens on how to dispose of medicines well and in a ‘green’ way – from containers in pharmacies to waste disposal areas in municipalities – launches the campaign ‘Non mi expire on medications. Disposing of expired medicines in the right way helps the environment. Do you know how to do it?’. In fact, the disposal of medicines has the highest cost for Municipalities among municipal waste.

“As Assosalute we want to educate and inform, and there is a good propensity on the topic: 70% of Italians don’t know what should be thrown away in the containers outside pharmacies and one in 2 knows of the existence of these containers in which to dispose of medicines. But there are difficulties on how to dispose of it, correct collection and how to divide it. Many expired packages end up in the sink at home and this is not good”, explains Salvatore Butti, president of Assosalute, to Adnkronos Salute.

“The project is to inform and educate citizens. There are bins located in front of the pharmacies and then each municipality has collection areas dedicated to the medicine. In the medicine leaflet – specifies Butti – it is indicated how to dispose of them, but there is no information dedicated. So we created a video for social media where, in a nice and intelligent way, information is given on how to use and dispose of pills and packaging properly.”

“The bin in front of the pharmacies – declares Marco Cossolo, president of Federfarma – is present where separate waste collection is pushed, the more we accelerate the presence of the bin the more we increase the collection. So congratulations to the initiative”.

The campaign’s testimonial is the showman Enrico Papi. “In the commercial – he states – I put my lightheartedness to inform on a very important topic. Today I understood a little better how to dispose of drugs even if I already knew something”.