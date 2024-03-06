Timely access to innovative medicines, defense of intellectual property, integrated plans to combat chronic non-communicable diseases, clear rules on pharmaceutical legislation. These are the priorities that the multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has indicated with a Manifesto for Europe in view of the election of the new European Parliament, on the occasion of the 'Healthy Europe' event. Challenges and opportunities for the future' held in Rome at Spazio Europa, headquarters of the Italian representation of the European Parliament and the European Commission, in the same building where the new Lilly institutional offices were inaugurated.

Between 6 and 9 June 2024, 400 million European citizens will be called to the polls to elect the new European Parliament. It is also a decisive step for health and healthcare: after the challenges posed by the pandemic, Europe needs to increase its ability to attract investments in research, development and production in the pharmaceutical sector.

“It is essential to welcome innovation through a single strategy that combines industrial policy for growth and recognizes the value of therapies for the European economy and, above all, for its citizens – commented Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International – To achieve this goal, we call for pragmatic policies and solutions that facilitate timely access to innovative medicines for patients across Europe, improving clinical outcomes and ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare system, while protecting intellectual property. Europe a globally competitive hub for biopharmaceutical research, development and production”.

In the background, the next events that the EU will have to deal with in healthcare matters: the pharmaceutical strategy for Europe, a reform adopted in 2020 by the European Commission and today under consideration by the Parliament and the European Council; the Regulation to establish the European health data space presented by the Commission in 2022; the regulation of Health Technology Assessment and, finally, the fight against health inequalities, with particular attention to the European Plan to fight cancer and the 'Healthier Together' initiative, launched by the European Commission to support EU countries to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases.

Among Lilly's priorities for Europe contained in the Manifesto – we read in a note – ensuring that new drugs reach patients more quickly and more widely; improve patient outcomes and health system sustainability by addressing chronic non-communicable diseases; Promote innovation by maintaining current intellectual property incentives to attract new investment in European biopharmaceutical research and development and manufacturing. Finally, support the supply of medicines through free trade and sustainable environmental policies that ensure the discovery of and access to innovative medicines.