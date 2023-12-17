The Frendit actor's accidental death was caused by ketamine. It is an anesthetic and painkiller that has become popular as a party drug because of its hallucinatory properties.

Frendit series the actor by Matthew Perry the death was an accident caused by the “acute effects” of ketamine.

The American actor's death was also influenced by the actor's coronary artery disease and the drug buprenorphine, which, combined with ketamine, led to loss of consciousness and drowning.

This was stated by the Los Angeles County Coroner in his statement.

Perry, known as Chandler Bing from the Friends series, died at his home in Los Angeles at the end of October. The 54-year-old actor was found dead in a hot tub. No alcohol, illegal drugs or paraphernalia indicating drug use were found at the scene.

Perry had publicly talked about his decades-long substance abuse problem.

What kind of substance is ketamine? What is buprenorphine used for? And what effect can coronary artery disease have on all of this?

A-klinikkasäätiö social doctor Atte Virolainen says that ketamine is an anesthetic and painkiller that has become more common in drug use in recent years. It is especially used as a party drug because of its hallucinatory properties.

The Estonian says that he cannot take a stand on anyone's person, not even the public, the person's health condition, but he can talk about pharmaceuticals on a general level.

Ketamine has been used as an anesthetic for a long time, and it differs from other anesthetics: when used in standard doses, it does not cause respiratory depression as other anesthetics do. In that sense, it is safer as an anesthetic.

In pain management ketamine is an effective pain reliever.

“I myself have seen such a situation in first aid, where the patient was seriously injured and was in great pain. He was given ketamine and after that there was no pain at all. It is good as a pain reliever, and it has been used in anesthesiology for a long time,” says Virolainen.

Ketamine is also used in small doses to treat depression. Its use in psychiatry is becoming more common. According to the report, Matthew Perry also had depression and anxiety, which was treated with ketamine.

According to the Estonian, the effect of the medicine is greatly influenced by the size of the dose. In small doses, ketamine has a stimulating, i.e. accelerating, effect on the central nervous system. In large doses, ketamine depresses the central nervous system.

That is, in the treatment of depression the doses are very small, in the treatment of pain they are larger and in anesthesia they are even larger.

Ketamine one side effect is hallucinations.

“When ketamine is used for pain relief, the patient is always given another drug at the same time, which takes away memory. So that the patient doesn't remember the nightmares that ketamine causes,” Virolainen says.

In substance abuse, hallucinations are exactly what people seek from ketamine. It is especially used as a party drug, and its use has become more common.

The amount of ketamine left in Tulli's wounds has grown explosively in three years, he says Over.

Buprenorphine is, on the other hand, an opioid, i.e. a drug similar to morphine and heroin, which is classified as a narcotic. Buprenorphine is used as a pain reliever and an opioid replacement therapy drug.

“Both ketamine and buprenorphine are drugs that require great precision even from a doctor. They are both dangerous substances. With both, you have to know exactly what you're doing,” Virolainen says.

The risks increase when talking about substance abuse, substances bought from street shops and the use of several substances at the same time.

According to the Estonian, drugs and medicines can have surprising synergistic effects. Especially if several central nervous system depressants are used at the same time.

“If a person has used two or more central nervous system depressants, it is always dangerous. It is possible that they potentiate each other, and that combined effect is deadly,” he says.

Estonian According to If a person is in the water at the time, unconsciousness can lead to death by drowning.

The Estonian reminds that Finland leads the overdose death statistics for people under 25 in Europe relative to the population.

“In Finland, the vast majority of overdose deaths among young people are specifically mixed poisonings,” he says.

“Alcohol is also a central nervous system depressant. For example, drugs or narcotics that depress the central nervous system together with alcohol can cause a potentiating interaction, which causes loss of consciousness or, at best, death.”

Matthew Perry was reportedly suffering from coronary artery disease.

The Estonian says that basic diseases – including coronary artery disease – weaken the body's ability to withstand stressful situations. A strong stressful situation is also a state of intoxication, which is caused by the combined effect of substances that affect the central nervous system.