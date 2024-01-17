Medicines intended for hostages kidnapped in Israel on October 7 during the attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas arrived in Gaza this Wednesday, following an agreement brokered by Doha and Paris, Qatar announced.

“In the last few hours, medicines and humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip, in compliance with the agreement announced” on Tuesday for the benefit of Palestinian civilians and hostages, said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari. in the X network.

According to the agreement reached on Tuesday, Medicines and humanitarian aid must be provided to civilians in Gaza in exchange for the hostages held in Palestinian territory being given the medicines they need..

The text foresees that 45 hostages will receive these medicines.

Unloading Saudi aid for the Gaza Strip on the runway of the Egyptian El-Arish airport.

Previously, two Qatari planes loaded with medicine had arrived in the Egyptian city of El-Arish, near the Rafah border crossing, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This Wednesday, A Hamas leader raised new conditions for delivering medicine to hostages.

“The trucks with pharmaceutical products will enter without Israeli inspection,” said Musa Abu Marzuk, a senior official of the Palestinian Islamist movement, in power in Gaza, on the X social network.

Furthermore, the Hamas official said that for every box of medicine destined for the 45 hostages, a thousand boxes will go to the inhabitants of Gaza.

More than 360,000 reserve soldiers were mobilized after the war broke out on October 7. Photo: Israeli Army/AFP

“The medicines will be supplied through a country in which we have confidence, Qatar, and not France, as Israel requested”he added.

However, Cogat, the Israeli Defense Ministry body that coordinates the army's “civil activities” in the occupied territories, told AFP that “the five trucks transporting the medicines will undergo security inspection at the point.” passing through Kerem Shalom”.

“When the inspection is completed, the trucks will enter the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Normally, the entry of humanitarian aid from Egypt transits through the Rafah crossing, is reviewed by the Israelis at the Kerem Shalom crossing and then returns to Rafah to be taken to the Gaza Strip.

According to Qatar, The trucks were carrying “61 tons of aid, including medicines, provided by the State of Qatar and the French Republic, and food products”.

The war broke out on October 7 with an incursion by Islamist militants from Gaza that killed about 1,140 people in southern Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli data.

They also kidnapped some 250 people and 132 remain in Gaza, of whom 27 have died, according to Israeli authorities. About a hundred were freed during a week-long truce in late November.

In response to the Hamas assault, Israel launched an air and ground campaign in the Gaza Strip that has cost the lives of at least 24,448 people.also mostly civilians, according to the balance communicated this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health governed by Hamas.

AFP