“Today is a very important moment because it establishes the reimbursement of dapagliflozin in the context of heart failure, across the entire ejection fraction spectrum. It is the first drug to have this indication recognized on all heart failure phenotypes. So no patient is left behind.” Raffaela Fede, medical director of AstraZeneca Italia, said this on the sidelines of the conference organized today in Milan by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical multinational to announce that the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of the extension of the indication of dapagliflozin for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure, as well as type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease.