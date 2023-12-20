Medicines | Emma took anti-depressants, and the sense of touch in the genitals became weaker – This kind of syndrome is PSSD, which many people have not heard of

Emma has been diagnosed with a rare syndrome after the use of antidepressants, which affects, among other things, the sense of touch. For example, Emma can't have an orgasm, and sex doesn't really feel like anything.

The antidepressants dulled Emma's emotions and weakened her sense of touch down to her genitals. Emma stopped taking the medication, but the sense of touch or feelings never returned. Such is the rare syndrome after the use of antidepressants, PSSD, which sufferers are now demanding justice for themselves.

Emma was lying in an empty bathtub when he realized his entire body was numb. The water had drained away. He touched himself from different sides, including between his legs, but felt almost nothing.

He didn't freeze and wasn't afraid. The whole body and mind were empty and absent, like a mere shell.