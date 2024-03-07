Timely access to innovative medicines, defense of intellectual property, integrated plans to combat chronic non-communicable diseases, clear rules on pharmaceutical legislation. These are the priorities that the multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has indicated with a Manifesto for Europe in view of the election of the new European Parliament, on the occasion of the 'Healthy Europe' event. Challenges and opportunities for the future'. The event was held in Rome at Spazio Europa, home of the Italian representation of the European Parliament and the European Commission