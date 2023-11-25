Medicines | Biological drugs will soon be replaced by cheaper ones in pharmacies – prices can drop by up to 90 percent

Biosimilars bring significant savings to the state coffers, when the share of Kela reimbursements decreases.

Expensive next year, the biological medicine can be exchanged at the pharmacy for a biosimilar that is significantly cheaper but has the same effectiveness as the original medicine. Biological medicines will enter the pharmacy exchange in stages from April.

In non-biological medicines, a pharmacy exchange to the cheapest alternative has been possible for years.

Biological medicines available from the pharmacy are used, for example, to treat risk factors for rheumatism, diabetes and blood clots. The first thing to do is to switch to medicines that affect blood clotting. At the beginning of 2025, almost all other biological medicines sold in pharmacies will be covered by the pharmacy exchange.

The effects of the pharmacy exchange can be seen above all in the reduction of Kela’s compensation expenses, in which case the public economy benefits the most from the savings.

“Price competition can reduce the price of a biological drug by up to 90 percent. Such reductions have already been seen in other Nordic countries. Finland is a bit behind in this,” says the pharmaceutical director of the Apteekkariliitto Charlotte Sandler.

The drop in medicine prices does not necessarily affect the customer’s wallet, because Kela reimbursement already covers medicine costs. After the annual deductible, less than ten euros may remain for the customer to pay, for example, for a drug that costs one thousand euros.

Biological drugs are protein-based medicines whose active ingredient is produced industrially using biological methods, for example in cell cultures. For example, insulins and vaccines are biological medicines.

At the beginning of this year, a change in the law came into effect, according to which the doctor should prescribe the cheapest possible biological product or biosimilar to the patient. It is estimated that this will result in annual savings of around six million euros.

“The arrival of biosimilars has a positive effect on competition in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also in the interest of all taxpayers,” says Sandler.

According to him, the high price of original biological drugs is due to the patent and the costs caused by drug research. When they are covered and the patent expires, competition also lowers the price of the original drug.

The change in the law therefore only applies to doctors, but from April also to pharmacies. In a way, it is a double assurance that the cheapest drug option will definitely be introduced. If the doctor doesn’t prescribe it, the pharmacy will at the latest.

Coil for this year has been monitoring that doctors prescribe the cheapest biological drug option.

“A recommendation on the matter was already given to doctors in 2017. Monitoring and changing pharmacies will enhance its implementation,” says Kela’s specialist researcher Kati Sarnola.

The cheapest biological drugs prescribed by doctors and the exchange of pharmacies are estimated to bring a total of at least 20 million euros in annual savings.

Biological medicines that come to the pharmacy exchange are mostly administered as injections under the skin. For that, administration devices are needed, the use of which in pharmacies and healthcare has to be instructed.

According to Sarnola, Finland is a pioneer in Europe in pharmacy switching of biological drugs, although in other Nordic countries their switching to cheaper biosimilars has been more common than in Finland.

“In other European countries, the exchange of pharmacies is not as extensive as it will be next year,” says Sarnola.

Not all biological medicines are covered by the pharmacy exchange. It excludes short-acting insulins. The exchange is also not made for patients under 18 years of age.

Biosimilars i.e., copies of expensive biological drugs can significantly reduce society’s drug reimbursement expenses. The cheaper price is based on the fact that the development work of the biosimilar is based on the knowledge obtained from the original drug and it does not need to be researched and developed anymore like the original drug.

Before the biosimilar enters the market, EU pharmaceutical authorities assess that it is as effective and safe as the original product. A biosimilar contains the same active ingredient as the original medicine, but a different version of it. The preparations are therapeutically equivalent and interchangeable under the supervision of a doctor.

No disadvantages have been observed in changing the original drug to a biosimilar. The EU approved the first biosimilar in 2006, and since then no biosimilar has been withdrawn from the market due to safety or ineffectiveness.

Not all biological preparations have biosimilars yet. They cannot be brought to the market until the patent protection of the original product has expired.