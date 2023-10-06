New data on the drug aflibercept 8 mg respond to the needs of over 70% of patients suffering from two retinal diseases – diabetic macular edema (Dme) and neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAmd) – who declare they want a longer time interval between one treatment and another of intravitreal injections, without suffering deterioration in visual acuity. Many patients, in fact, have difficulty adhering to long-term therapy. The results presented today by Bayer – for the first time, at the Annual Euretina 2023 Congress, underway in Amsterdam – demonstrate that, with longer treatment intervals, 60 weeks after starting treatment with aflibercept 8 mg, the key secondary endpoint – change in best-corrected visual acuity (Bcva) – of non-inferiority compared to aflibercept 2 mg (dosed every 8 weeks), in both the Photon and Pulsar pivotal studies.

In particular – explains a note – in patients with age-related neovascular (wet) macular degeneration, the number of injections with aflibercept 8 mg was reduced by 4.6 in 2 years, up to an average number of 8.2 injections in the group randomized to baseline administered every 16 weeks, compared to 12.8 in the aflibercept 2 mg administered every 8 weeks group. “The notable results obtained in the Pulsar study – states Paolo Lanzetta, president of the Department of Ophthalmology of the University of Udine and member of the coordination committee of the Pulsar study – reinforce the potential that aflibercept 8 mg has to obtain ‘disease control’, a lasting control of the disease. These data – he continues – mark a turning point in the management of the disease, with the possibility of offering patients long-lasting improvements in visual acuity, rapid and continuous retinal fluid control over time, with intervals between administrations prolonged. Once approved, the drug will also be able to help clinicians free up resources to dedicate to a greater number of patients.”

Two-year (96 week) data from the Photon pivotal study in diabetic macular edema show that aflibercept 8 mg is the first drug to achieve sustained improvement in visual acuity. Patients randomized to dosing every 16 weeks received 6 fewer intravitreal injections, with an average number of 7.8 injections, compared to the aflibercept 2 mg group, administered every 8 weeks, who received an average of 13.8 injections. “As a doctor – observes Lanzetta – I am aware that a high frequency of administration can represent a burden for patients and those who assist them, and that there is a worrying tendency to not respect therapeutic adherence, with a consequent worsening of results In this registration study – underlines the professor – it is interesting to see how aflibercept 8 mg allowed a high percentage of patients to receive administrations of the drug at intervals between 16 and 24 weeks, during the two years of treatment. A reduced frequency of administration could help improve adherence to therapy and clinical outcomes for patients.”

The recent results of the ‘Barometer’ survey carried out worldwide on ocular pathologies (nAmd and Dme), clearly show that 74% of patients want a longer time interval between one administration and another, without having worsening of the visual acuity, and nearly 90% of doctors agree. “A treatment that meets these expectations – comments Jane Barratt, Secretary General of the Canadian International Federation on Aging – would significantly reduce the impact of the disease for patients and their caregivers, while at the same time easing the burden on doctors’ management of patients. Dme and nAMD – recalls the expert – are the main causes of vision loss throughout the world. Allowing patients to lead a normal life, with an acceptable burden of disease and maintenance of improvements in visual acuity remains a challenge , even with current treatment options. Among the factors that contribute to the burden of the disease – concludes Barratt – there are logistical problems for travel, difficulties in accompanying patients to appointments, waiting times at eye clinics and the worry about having to receive an intravitreal injection”.

Aflibercept 8 mg is jointly developed by Bayer and Regeneron, which holds exclusive rights to aflibercept 2 mg and aflibercept 8 mg in the United States. Bayer has licensed exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States. Aflibercept 8 mg was approved by the FDA on August 18, 2023. Bayer has submitted authorization applications for aflibercept 8 mg in Europe and other markets, but the efficacy and safety evaluation has not yet been completed.