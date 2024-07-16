“Sorry, your medicine is not available and will not be available soon.” This is the response that 34% of Italians have received in the last year, according to a new survey Other consumption on missing medicines. And waiting times have caused problems for 52% of people, with 17% waiting even more than 7 days to get the drug. The survey published in 2021, referring to the shortage of the previous year – the consumer association recalls in a note – already represented a critical situation and highlighted the need for a timely solution, also in light of the worsening impact exerted by Covid, at a European level.

In 2023 Italians had to deal with the lack of very common drugs such as analgesics and painkillers (in 15% of cases), antibiotics and antivirals (7%). But there was also a shortage of medicines for musculoskeletal disorders, for problems affecting the immune system, cardiovascular system and more. Many opted for an alternative, looking in other pharmacies or purchasing an equivalent drug, when available, that is, with the same characteristics and efficacy; 31% instead waited for the drug to be available again at the pharmacy where they had requested it. And it is precisely the waiting time that appears to have worsened: in 17% of cases it was even more than 7 days, when in the 2020 survey only 8% had to wait that long; 20% waited between 4 and 7 days (3 years earlier 13%). Furthermore, 12% of respondents were unable to resort to any solution, finding neither their drug nor an alternative, which evidently did not exist. It simply could not be cured.

Situations of this type, especially for those suffering from even serious illnesses, have led to even serious problems, which have occurred for 52% of people, with anxiety and worry (57%) – the note reports – but also worsening of symptoms and illness (30%) and hospitalization in 2% of cases. The shortage of drugs is, obviously, a complex problem with causes of various kinds. From the survey conducted by Altroconsumo it emerges that the reason given in 25% of cases was excessive demand. This can happen, for example, when viruses, such as influenza, are circulating, which do not allow, for a short period of time, to respond adequately to excessive demand. Many, however, were told that the unavailability was due to a shortage of active ingredients/raw materials or logistical problems (18% in both cases) due, for example, to transport or customs.

In the AIFA ‘Drug Shortage’ list – emphasizes Other consumption – there are approximately 3,600 missing medicines in Italy; in 2021, when the previous survey was published, there were 2,400. The problem, as official data also clearly demonstrate, is constantly growing. Specifically, of the 3,600 medicines, approximately 2,000 have ceased production, permanently or temporarily; the remaining 1,600 are not available or are available in reduced quantities for various reasons (production problems, high demand or commercial reasons). Furthermore, of the total, 760 do not have an equivalent drug that can replace it, and this is what makes these shortages particularly burdensome for the health of patients, together with the severity of the disease for which they are indicated.

The situation, unfortunately, for those who have to suffer from the lack of medicines, has very little positive, even if the EMA (European Medicines Agency) has established two working groups to manage shortages and prevent them, monitoring events that could interfere with the supply chain, and has created a list of ‘Critical Medicines’ for serious diseases and without equivalents, on which it carries out reinforced monitoring to avoid shortages.

Furthermore – the note concludes – a review of the EU regulation on medicines is under discussion, which also dedicates space to the issue of shortages and which contains important innovations, such as more severe obligations for companies on suspension of production and notification of shortages; diversification of suppliers by producers, who will also have to have a prevention and management plan for any shortages and more powers for theEma.