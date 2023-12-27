Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Medicines | A hormone-free drug has been invented for menopause symptoms – Absolutely positive, says a specialist

December 27, 2023
Medicines | A hormone-free drug has been invented for menopause symptoms – Absolutely positive, says a specialist

A hormone-free menopause medicine is a welcome addition to the market, says a specialist in gynecology.

In January, a completely new type of menopause medication will be available on the market. Picture: Getty Images

Katarina Malmberg HS

| Updated

Mid January a completely new type of menopause medicine is coming to the Finnish market as well.

The medicine is a hormone-free preparation. We will also sell it under a trade name Take it, and its active ingredient is fetsolenetant. Got the medicine marketing authorization in Europe December 12th.

