Medicines | A hormone-free drug has been invented for menopause symptoms – Absolutely positive, says a specialist

A hormone-free menopause medicine is a welcome addition to the market, says a specialist in gynecology.
Katarina Malmberg HS
| Updated
Mid January a completely new type of menopause medicine is coming to the Finnish market as well.
The medicine is a hormone-free preparation. We will also sell it under a trade name Take it, and its active ingredient is fetsolenetant. Got the medicine marketing authorization in Europe December 12th.
#Medicines #hormonefree #drug #invented #menopause #symptoms #Absolutely #positive #specialist
Leave a Reply