Vito Trojano is the 34th national president of the Italian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) which has gathered and coordinated, for 141 years, in addition to the three federated ones (Aogoi, Agui, Agite) all the scientific societies in the sector representing obstetrics and Italian gynecology at an international level. The first Apulian to hold the position, he was elected during the national assembly of the 98th Sigo congress, underway in Milan.

“The commitment of this great team that makes up the Sigo Federation – declares Trojano – today must be aimed above all at greater dialogue, not only with the institutions at national and regional level”. The effort is “for an increasingly scientifically and technologically advanced and more 'humanized' healthcare system, closer to the needs of users starting from the territory, up to the reference hospitals, offering women easier access to correct healthcare information and improving as much as possible communication processes”. In “strengthening the relationship with the institutions” we want to “dialogue with those who can give us answers with laws” that are adequate “for women's health as we have done for medically assisted procreation, as we are doing for the new regimes in the oncology field and obstetrician and for what we will do to combat the problem of the birth rate decline, a problem that afflicts not only Italy but the entire world”.

Sigo, therefore, “will position itself as a priority interlocutor in these forums but will also be a trailblazer – he adds – as regards a series of scientific activities based on epidemiological and pharmacological studies with more direct collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and of technology” with particular attention “to young people who we want to regain, towards our specialty, a much more positive and much more attractive evaluation”.

Barese, former director of the Women's Department and of the UOC of Gynecology and Oncology Prevention of the Irccs Tumor Institute of Bari, former consultant for the obstetrics – gynecology sector of the ISS and past national president of the Aogoi (Association of Italian hospital obstetricians-gynecologists) – we read in a note – Trojano is currently a member of some specific commissions in the discipline of both the Ministry of Health and Agenas, as well as being part of the national scientific committee of the Italia in salute Foundation regarding the updating of the Law on Professional Responsibility .

The agenda of interventions includes “the improvement of Ministerial Decree 79 on the organization of the hospital-territorial network and on the clinical-training and technological management of the NHS companies – lists the new president Sigo – the correct use of artificial intelligence and gene therapy, the electronic health record, the review of the DRG tables, the drafting of new and updated guidelines to be provided to the Ministry of Health, the specialization schools and the new training network, the oncology network with integrated reference centers communicating with the organization territorial, the problems of maternal-infant for an increasingly conscious and informed pregnancy, the MAP and the 'growing birth rate', therefore the latest, and very important, implementing decree on insurance and compensation ceilings for healthcare disputes, in government approval course, concerning the Gelli-Bianco Law on professional responsibility in healthcare”.