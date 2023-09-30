New intervention techniques, studies on venous pathologies, including venous insufficiency, and obstructive and arterial diseases which can significantly increase cardiovascular risk. These were the main themes on which the specialists of the Italian Society of Phlebolymphology (Sifl) discussed on the occasion of the XXXII National Sifl Congress just concluded at the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia), after three days of work organized together with the specialists from the Institute’s Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Unit.

“The activity of the phlebologist is not far from that of the angiologist – states Enrico Cappello, head of endovascular surgery at Neuromed – These colleagues not only manage the venous problem in the strict sense, but also patients who have arterial pathologies and therefore it is important for them to also know what the current techniques are in resolving arterial conditions. Furthermore, in recent years venous and arterial pathology has found a borderline in mixed ulcers and therefore in these cases patients need a double treatment on both the phlebological and arteriopathic fields. All this to arrive at new schemes and above all increasingly less invasive treatments, thus resolving the suffering of patients.”

“I thank the president of Sifl for choosing Neuromed in Pozzilli, a small town, even though large urban centers were candidates to host the congress – underlines Francesco Pompeo, head of Neuromed vascular and endovascular surgery and president of the congress with Enrico Cappello – This derives from fact that Neuromed is an Institute that combines basic research with the clinical part, therefore translational research that helps in understanding and offering the best treatments to patients and new training activities to young people. In this Institute it is possible, so much so that we can hypothesize in the future to also make it a venue for a specific teaching activity in the field of phlebology, focusing both on molecular based research activity, therefore studying for example the entire endothelial part, up to the clinical part, as well as promoting the training of residents thanks to the possibility of having a necropsy clinic and simulators”.

“Venous pathology is certainly very frequent – highlights Maurizio Pagano, president of Sifl – therefore the management of thrombosis, ulcers, varicose veins and also lymphatic insufficiency and lymphedema are aspects to be considered from both a minimally invasive and traditional point of view. In this sector, minimally invasive surgery is making more and more space. We are therefore talking about endovascular techniques, but it is also right that the patient is studied carefully and we do not always have the possibility of using the endovascular technique. Traditional surgery in some cases must therefore be adopted taken into consideration and that is why it must be the subject of study.”

Phlebology has been treated in a way that is perhaps a little too empirical in a general sense – remarks Sergio Gianesini, president of the World Society of Phlebology – this is because in these cases we are not simply talking about a dilated vein to be removed. Various research shows how the venous pathology significantly increases cardiovascular risk. So we also talk about heart problems, up to stroke or pulmonary embolism. With these meetings we therefore try to consider not only technological innovation in this branch, but also the study aimed at classification of the patient in a holistic manner and on the basis of scientific evidence to understand what the best possible treatment is”.

“For several years our Institute has established itself at a national level as one of the centers that makes the most of the new phlebological procedures from the point of view of computerized techniques and innovation – concludes Cappello – Thermo-ablative techniques and microsurgical techniques are used, thus abandoning what was the old stripping, one of the cornerstones of vascular surgery. Vascular techniques are then used for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency. All this thanks also to a team that works in unison and can solve the various problems that these patients have, also in consideration of the exponential numbers of phlebological pathologies. All with a quick timing that allows the patient to go to hospital for a few hours, to then be followed at home and therefore with reduced costs in terms of healthcare expenditure”.