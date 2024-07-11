Medicine, a tumor was removed with the help of a robot at the San Gerardo hospital. It is one of the first cases in the world

This is one of the first cases described internationally of robot-assisted removal of a tumor of the peripheral nervous system at the intrapelvic level. and was performed by the Fondazione IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori. A multidisciplinary team of gynecologists, neurosurgeons and neurologists performed the removal of a tumor of a peripheral nerve responsible for innervation of the leg and located at the pelvic level with the help of the robot, the instrument introduced in February at San Gerardo that allows the surgeon to intervene in highly complex cases with greater precision and modulation of radicality.

The 65-year-old patient underwent laparoscopic surgery minimally invasive robot-assisted, under continuous neurophysiopathological monitoring conducted by neurologists. Through monitoring it was possible to map the functions of the nerve invaded by the tumor, allowing the mixed surgical team to choose a radical and safe removal. The patient was discharged on the first postoperative day in full well-being. The multidisciplinary team was managed by Prof. Fabio Landoni, director of the Gynecology Clinic, together with Dr. Gaetano Trezzi, also a gynecologist, Prof. Carlo Giussani, director of the Neurosurgery Clinic, neurophysiologist Dr. Lorenzo Stanzani of the Neurology Clinic, directed by Prof. Carlo Ferrarese, and supported by all the operating room staff.

“The recent acquisition of the robot at San Gerardo – the doctors involved in the operation state in unison – is opening up new surgical scenarios at the IRCCS San Gerardo in the name of innovation, research and multidisciplinarity, thanks to the comparison between the different surgical disciplines especially for the treatment of borderline pathologies”. In fact, peripheral neurinomas are neoplasms that fall within the competence of neurosurgery but the intra-abdominal and retroperitoneal location mean that the team must be multidisciplinary involving, as in this patient, gynecologists and neurosurgeons. The availability of the robot has made it possible for the three teams to collaborate to optimize the oncological outcome, minimize invasiveness and the risk of complications affecting the innervation of the lower limbs.