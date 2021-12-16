Medicine The “quick nap” is the brain’s secret weapon: this is how even a half-minute dream helps to solve a problem

However, a quick nap does not provide the benefits of sleep.

for many is a familiar quick nap, in which a person squeaks for a moment and wakes up, shaking almost immediately. The nap may break even if the pen falls out of the hand or the hand supporting the head weakens.

Only short snoozes of seconds or minutes are thought to help solve the problem. They were exploited by, among others, a famous American inventor Thomas Edison (1847–1931).

Edison could snooze the metal ball in each hand as he pondered the difficult problem. As the sleep deepened, the grip of the hands slackened, causing the balls to fall and awaken the inventor.

Thought thus, a quick nap as a brain refresher is old, but evidence of the benefits is lacking. Investigator Delphine Oudiette The French Institute for Health and Medicine decided to investigate the matter.

Oudiette and his team developed a cunning experiment. It gave 103 subjects a set of mathematical problems to solve that followed simple rules.

The problems had to be arranged in series of eight numbers according to the rules given. However, the subjects were not told that there was also a simple solution to the problems, a kind of shortcut.

First had to solve 60 tasks for everyone. During this time, 16 participants sought easy solutions, removing them from the subjects.

The remaining subjects were offered the opportunity to take a 20-minute break. During the break, they were encouraged to take a nap in the armchair. During the break, the room lights were dimmed.

Subjects were instructed to hold a bottle in their hand. If the subject fell asleep, the release of the bottle from his hand would wake him up.

Of the 24 subjects present, they dozed off for at least one 30-second period, after which they woke up. Fourteen other subjects fell asleep properly. The rest did not sleep at all.

Subjects’ sleep status was monitored with head-mounted measuring devices.

After the break, the subjects continued to solve mathematical problems.

Now, 83 percent of those who fall asleep quickly found a quick fix to the problem. Only 14 percent of those who fell deeper fell asleep and 31 percent of those who stayed awake.

Oudiette believes that a light premonition of falling asleep, the so-called N1-phase sleep, will help solve the problem. That stage of sleep is, as it were, the boundary between wakefulness and sleep.

In a normal night’s sleep, the N1-phase sleep is only a few minutes when a person falls asleep and sometimes also when waking up.

“During that time, we may continue to reflect, but at the same time we may notice things that could be useful to us,” Oudiette tells the science magazine. For the New Scientist.

The actual study was published in a scientific journal Science Advances.

Helsinki Professor of Experimental Brain Research at the University Anu-Katriina Pesonen finds the research interesting.

At the same time, Pesonen points out that a couple of minutes of fast nap has nothing to do with actual sleep.

“The first, N-stage of falling asleep is the transition from waking to very light sleep. It is on the border of vigilance and awareness, ”says Pesonen.

“Other benefits that are usually associated with sleep, such as recreation, are not available from fast naps,” says Pesonen. He leads the Sleep & Mind research team at the university.

Pesonen is also critical of the idea that my ancestor is actually a creative state.

Because the sleep mechanisms that shape nerve connections do not have time to start, dreams cannot be seen in the N1 stage, for example.

“However, one might think that by excluding conscious thinking, the step can help to look at the problem in a new way, as if free from the norms of our ordinary thinking,” Pesonen ponders.

Do you recommend so a professor to try a quick nap?

“Yes, unprejudiced, but when there’s a moment in the problem.”

