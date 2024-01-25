Medicine | The majority of Finnish doctors support the legalization of euthanasia for the first time

The current position of the medical association is against the legalization of euthanasia and obliging a doctor to perform a procedure that hastens death.

Still more doctors are fully or partially in favor of legalizing euthanasia. This is evident from a survey conducted by the Medical Association and the University of Tampere, to which nearly 9,000 Finnish doctors responded.

Euthanasia has always divided the medical profession strongly, and the same continues to this day, even though for the first time there was a majority of those who had a positive attitude towards it.

Of those who responded to the survey, 29 percent completely agreed that euthanasia could be legalized, 25 percent partially agreed.

Correspondingly, 29 percent completely disagreed with the need for legalization and 11 percent partially disagreed.

Medical Association has been investigating its members' positions on euthanasia since 1993, and support for the legalization of euthanasia has been growing all the time. Three years ago, 49 percent of the doctors who responded to the survey had a positive attitude.

The Medical Association defines euthanasia as follows: “Euthanasia refers to the intentional termination of a person's life by the administration of medication by a doctor at the person's voluntary and legally enforceable request.”

In the survey, 45 percent were of the opinion that the union's position should be changed. There were 37 percent of opponents, and a large group of 18 percent could not say.

Among the respondents to the survey, young doctors and men support the legalization of euthanasia more than older doctors and women. The position of medical students is more positive than that of working-age or retired doctors.

Doctors treating terminally ill patients appear to have a more negative attitude towards euthanasia than other doctors, based on the research.

Opinions towards euthanasia have become more positive, but a large number of doctors are not ready to perform euthanasia themselves.

Almost a third of the respondents fully or partially agreed that they could practice it themselves.

The majority, or 54 percent of the respondents, were of the opinion that if there is sufficient palliative care and hospice care, there is no need for euthanasia.

Parliament in 2017 discussed a citizens' initiative to legalize euthanasia and rejected the initiative. At the beginning of November 2023, the issue was brought up again a new citizens' initiativewhose collection of signatures is still in progress.