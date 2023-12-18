“About 10 years have passed since the advent of the non-invasive prenatal test (Nipt) which somewhat upset the method of carrying out prenatal analyzes for gynecologists and for all of us. It is a test which, carried out from the tenth week, with a simple blood sample, allows us to analyze and detect the main pathologies found in pregnancy, such as Down syndrome”. Thus Giovanni Savarese, head of the genetics sector at the Ames Diagnostic Center in Casalnuovo di Napoli, speaking on the sidelines of the 98th Congress of the Italian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Sigo), underway in Milan.

The test is recommended, “because it has a very high sensitivity – continues the expert – because it measures the free circulating DNA that derives from placental trophoblasts which corresponds, we know, to 99% of fetal DNA”. The Nipt has expanded over the years. “We have managed to analyze all the chromosomes – explains Savarese – I am convinced that in 2024, this test will allow us to overcome important barriers such as alterations due to microdeletions. Furthermore, this test is also used for monogenic analyses, for pathologies such as cystic fibrosis and thalassemia. I believe – he concludes – that it can be increasingly used to detect other pathologies and create very extensive panels, in order to give the woman, the couple, as much information as possible”.