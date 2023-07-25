Medicine | The fetus underwent successful brain surgery in the womb – the blood vessels had to be repaired before birth

American a team of doctors treated a life-threatening blood vessel malformation in the fetus for the first time already in the womb.

For a Louisiana native Kenyatta to Coleman an ultrasound scan performed at 30 weeks of pregnancy revealed that her unborn daughter had a large cerebral vein malformation.

It was growing dangerously large, and the fetus’s heart was hard.

Parents had to decide whether to try to treat the deformity with a new, research-stage method already in the womb.

In the past, it was only possible to treat similar deformities after the child was born, when the baby is at high risk of dying or being seriously injured.

Malformation of the great cerebral vein is a disorder in which the blood vessels develop abnormally. Normally, blood flows from arteries through capillaries to veins.

In malformation, blood flows from the arteries directly into the veins. The blood pressure in the veins increases and the risk of serious brain hemorrhages and heart failure increases significantly, especially after birth.

Care was performed vascularly under ultrasound guidance at week 34 of pregnancy.

The procedure closed the direct connection between arteries and veins. A multidisciplinary team from Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital was involved.

The blood circulation and heart function of the fetus improved quickly. However, the operation punctures the fetal membranes, so labor had to be initiated.

The baby was born in March 2023 and seems to be fine in every way. No new measures have been needed and there are no signs of brain damage.

Fetal the success of the treatment heralds the beginning of a new era in the treatment of vascular malformations.

That’s what a professor working at Boston Children’s Hospital thinks Darren Orbach, who is the first author on the article describing the surgery. It was published In the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Stroke.

“Even though this is only the first patient treated in this way, and more information needs to be obtained about the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, it is significant that the deformities can be corrected before birth,” says Orbach in the bulletin.

“Reversing damage that occurs after birth is difficult, so an intervention during the fetal period can significantly reduce the risk of permanent brain damage, disability and death.”

