Medicine | The decongestant Ozempic may slow down aging

Medicine|Semaglutide, used in the treatment of diabetes, has previously been reported to help, among other things, in the treatment of addictions and mental health problems.

Type 2 diabetes according to researchers, the semaglutide used in the treatment can slow down aging, said a professor at the Yale University School of Medicine Harlan Krumholz on Friday, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC and the British media of The Telegraph by.

Semaglutide is included in the medicines Ozempic and Wegovy, which are used to treat diabetes and generally as weight loss medicines.

According to Krumholz, several new studies have shown that semaglutide has “far-reaching benefits beyond what was previously imagined.” It could be widely used in the treatment of various diseases such as rheumatism, Alzheimer’s disease and even cancer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if improving people’s health in this way would actually slow down aging,” Krumholz said Friday at the European Society of Cardiology conference in London.

Krumholz is a cardiologist, and according to him, the findings could at best revolutionize the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

In studies followed 17,600 people over 45 years of age who were overweight or obese and had cardiovascular disease but no diabetes for three years. They were given either a 2.4 milligram dose of semaglutide or a placebo.

Among those who received the drug, mortality for all diseases studied was lower than among those who received a placebo. For example, in the case of the disease caused by the coronavirus, the mortality rate was lower, even though both groups contracted the disease equally often.

The researchers also found that semaglutide reduced heart failure symptoms and inflammation levels in the body, regardless of whether the person had lost weight.

Semaglutide mimics the GLP-1 hormone, which the intestine begins to secrete after eating. Its users feel fuller and less hungry.

It used to be doublethat Ozempic containing semaglutide can also be an effective aid in the treatment and prevention of kidney disease, addictions and mental health problems. It significantly lowers the risk of kidney failure and death in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

However, according to the BBC, experts have also warned against misuse: the medicine should be used with a healthy diet and sufficient exercise. Known side effects include, for example, nausea, stomach upset and swelling.

One of Harvard University research According to It can even result in loss of vision.