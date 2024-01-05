Medical test 2024, all the news. The date also changes

There are important news for what concern Medicine test of 2024, change the date. The tests, the Ministry of the University informs, will no longer take place as scheduled in February but they will slip to April or even May. In fact, one is being studied new formulaalso following the many protests due to the type of questions asked. Difficult but there is one immediate review of the system, even if – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the minister Bernini aims to request the publicity of the questions and the review of the equalization of scores. The test questions will be taken from a database open and public with thousands of questions.

So, students before the test they will be able to practice about possible questions. Basically, a bit like what happens for the driving license exam. The structure of the test should remain the same as that tested last year: ninety minutes to answer 50 questions reading comprehension, biology, chemistry and physics, mathematics and reasoning. It is now difficult to say whether the modified test will survive for long. In fact, they have been at the ministry for a few months studying the possibility of introducing new forms of access to Medicine that structurally surpass the problems that emerged.

