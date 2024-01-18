Medicine test, those enrolled are safe. But for the judges “the evidence was not homogeneous”

Come on Medicine test chaos broke out, the TAR of Lazio he completely rejected the new admission system decided by the government through the Ministry of the University. “Unbalanced course entry tests”. The judges – we read in Repubblica – criticize the system of quizzes drawn at random: “Everything left to chance.” The magistrates rejected the selection method: “The tests administered to the candidates were not homogeneous in terms of overall difficulty”. In short, according to the judges, the candidates they were not all put on the same level. They did not have the opportunity to compete on equal terms. The ruling from the third section of the administrative court arrived on Thursday morning and rewards the appeal presented against the government and the Ministry of University and Research. There difference between the tests presented to the children who took the test was not compensated from the so-called equalization coefficient. The different difficulty of 1,700 questions drawn at random were not adequately balanced.

Now what happens? Who filed the appealbeating the ministry, will come mocked twice: will not be admitted not even “supernumerary” to the courses together with those who passed the failed tests. Furthermore – continues Repubblica – the rankings are also blocked and do not allow repechage. Because, even though the procedure was rejected, the rankings cannot be touched. A defeat within the victory. According to the judges there would be “inevitable repercussions of a personal nature” and “an unacceptable prejudice to the general interest in the training of medical personnel, with effects that would be projected in the years to come in terms of a lack of specialized resources and a lesser supply of health services”. The only good news concerns those enrolled, their access to Medicine is guaranteed.

