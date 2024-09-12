Medicine Test, three universities in the crosshairs for the record number of students passed with top marks

Storm over test results Medicine in the universities, too many 90s. It means to answer correctly to 56 questions out of 60 total. A fact that immediately raised the alarm and also the complaint on the part of the Committee for the right to education. Magnifying glass in particular on three cities: Naples, Palermo and Padua. The accusation: “In some universities, checks are too superficial“. But the response from those organizing the tests is dry. Cineca: “Everything is in order“. The number of places made available by universities for Medicine and Dentistry has increased in recent years, reaching 20.867 (of which 14 thousand in public universities) but at the same time – reports La Repubblica – it has also grown the minimum score which allows you to register. This year, with the new tests that are chosen from a series of questions with correct answers published (a bit like what happens for the driving test) on the website of the Ministry of the University.

Not only that: the 90, that is the maximum score, was very widespread. The candidates could participate in two sessionsin May and July, and then enter the ranking with the highest score. Well, – continues the Republic – there are three universities where the 90 are much more numerous than the others, the Committee always says: Federico II of Naples, Palermo and Padua. In Naples 3.4% of the candidates achieved the maximumin Turin half, 1.7%. Statistically, such a significant difference is quite difficult to explain. The candidates for the almost 21 thousand positions were over 53 thousand in May and over 44 thousand in July. Obviously in many cases these are people who repeated the test twice. Twenty days before the tests, 7,000 questions were published, with five answers each, from which sixty questions were then selected, to be answered in one hundred minutes.