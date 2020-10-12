Medicine Stretching can protect against serious illness and falls – an aging people should flex themselves

The right type of stretching supports the functioning of the circulatory system and is especially suitable for pandemic times. The importance of flexibility is emphasized as we age and from the perspective of certain sports.

Stretching has been found to study only from the perspective of how a single stretch of stretch affects the body.

Research into the long-term benefits of stretching has recently begun, and the results are surprising. Stretching can treat the vasculature and human health more broadly.

Passive stretching of the legs increases blood circulation in the arteries and reduces their stiffness throughout the body, says Journal of Physiology A recent study by the University of Milan published in the journal.

Passive stretching means that the assistant or stretching device, such as a resistance rubber band, helps in stretching.

“ In the stretched group, blood circulation increased in the lower limb arteries.

Milan the university study included 39 healthy participants who were randomly divided into two groups.

One group did knee, hip, and ankle stretches five times a week for 12 weeks, while the other group did not stretch at all. The stretching exercises lasted 40 minutes.

In the stretched group, blood flow increased in the lower limb arteries and the benefits were seen for another six weeks after the end of the exercises.

The same good effects were measured in the arteries of the upper arms, but only temporarily.

The blood vessels of the stretchers were less rigid and dilated more. In addition, the blood pressure of the stretching group decreased, at least temporarily.

“ “Doctors should routinely recommend stretching for patients with vascular disease.”

Regular Passive stretching of the legs is one major way to reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke, the researchers conclude.

“When muscles are stretched, blood circulation is likely to decrease as the muscles press on the arteries. This can result in partial hypoxia. Local hypoxia must be corrected. Thus, the artery dilates and blood flow accelerates, ”explains the docent of exercise physiology at the University of Jyväskylä. Eero Haapala.

According to researchers at the University of Milan, the method can serve as a drug-free treatment to improve vascular health, especially in those with pre-existing mobility.

Stretching is also suitable as part of hospital care, for example after surgery.

“The results suggest that doctors should routinely recommend stretching in addition to regular aerobic exercise for patients with vascular disease,” the researchers write in their report.

Research Director Emiliano Ce emphasizes that stretching would be particularly useful in lowering serious disease risks during a pandemic when movement is limited.

Free flexibility is not enough mobility. Good mobility means the ability of joints to actively move through their entire range of motion.

An example of good mobility and at the same time muscle strength is the ability to raise the legs to the air at a 90 degree angle in the supine position and lower them in a controlled manner.

Published several articles in the Journal of Aging Research meta-analysis says that stretching exercises for the elderly effectively increase joint mobility.

At the same time, their ability to function is improving and they are less dependent on outside help.

Healthy muscles help maintain balance and prevent people from falling over.

Research and Development Manager at the FAQ Institute Jaana Suni explains that stretching and muscle fitness exercises are most effective in maintaining musculoskeletal function.

“Everyday operations usually require a relatively large amount of business. For example, lifting from the floor so that the back stays safely straight requires good movement of the hip joints, ”says Suni.

As you get older the elongation of muscle and tendon tissues decreases. According to Sun, the elderly need a long peaceful stretching exercise, which can also be done functionally as movement chains.

“Calm stretches don’t require a separate initial warm-up. A sufficient stretching time is about 30 to 60 seconds. ”

Age hardens on its own, so the muscles of the elderly in particular stiffen during strength training. Therefore, after strength training, muscle stretch should be taken care of, Suni emphasizes.

It is important to stretch at least the largest muscle groups, such as the muscles of the back, back and front of the thighs, buttocks and ribs.

“ The importance of body balance is emphasized as a person ages.

Quiet dynamic stretching promotes balance.

Harvard University report according to the ancient Chinese form of fighting tai chi, known as a health-promoting form of exercise, promotes flexibility, muscle strength and balance in the lower extremities.

The benefits of Taiji for dementia patients were examined in a publication published last year by the University of Bournemouth in the study. The results were good, as tai chi can substantially reduce falls and improve the quality of life of dementia patients.

The body the importance of balance is emphasized as a person ages. According to Statistics Finland, falls and falls were the most common cause of accidental death in Finland in 2018.

Stretching can even improve muscle strength in people with muscle weakness. According to Haapala, for example, regular stretching can be beneficial for a bedridden patient.

“Stretching does not correspond to muscle fitness training in its effectiveness, but through the activation of the nervous system caused by stretching, positive changes in the health of the circulatory system can be studied,” says Haapala.

Published in Clinical Physiology and Functional Imaging meta-analysis says that stretching with an aid or some other external force promotes muscle growth and has a positive effect on muscle structure. Stretching shapes the order of muscle fibers, which in turn affects power production.

The most however, static stretching has been studied.

Its advantages and disadvantages have been one of the most controversial topics in sports medicine. In static stretching, a certain stretching position is set and the stretch is held for a certain time.

The limit on the duration of stretching can be kept for one minute when strength and power are required for exercise performance. This can be deduced from a meta-analysis based on several studies published by Frontiers of Physiology.

Stretches lasting long, more than 60 seconds, reduce the strength and power of a muscle group. If the stretches last less than a minute, they have very few negative effects instead.

Indeed, the report recommends short-term static stretching as one section of warm-up in recreational exercise because it potentially increases flexibility and prevents muscle damage. In contrast, in competitive sports, very small barriers to power and efficiency can be relevant to performance, the authors of the report emphasize.

“ Even being in the sauna momentarily increases the stretch.

Stretching the importance of preheating is especially emphasized in those species where extensive movements are required.

The shoulder joint of the javelin thrower is required to have a completely different mobility than the shoulder joint of the fence runner. A typical sport that requires extensive movement throughout the body is scaffolding.

Prior to static stretching, blood circulation in the area to be stretched should be increased. It makes the fabric more flexible and adaptable. When cold, muscle fibers are not ready, and therefore the risk of muscle tears may increase.

It takes only ten minutes of light activity, such as a quick walk, to warm up your muscles before stretching. Even being in the sauna momentarily increases the stretch, Suni says. If rapid power generation is required after stretching, stretching can be done by jerking briefly.

“This excites the nervous system to speed-demanding performance. The elongation of the muscle does not change significantly in this case, but the nervous system wakes up to fast performances such as long jump. ”

Many are stiff like concrete poles the day after sweat exercise or muscle fitness training. What then went wrong?

“It’s likely that both the initial warm-up and the final warm-up have been neglected and set off too hard. This phenomenon is probably about delayed muscle soreness, ”says Haapala.

Delayed muscle soreness, in English delayed Onset muscle soreness that is, doms are caused by exercise-induced muscle micro-damage that is part of the muscle adaptation process. Often, muscle soreness is the result of trying a new species or increasing the load.

Stretching and light muscle activation could, according to Haapala, benefit a lot of sedentary work, as the sitting position is usually static. It impairs blood circulation.

Even if stretching has no other effect, it can make you feel good and improve your quality of life.