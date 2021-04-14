Medicine Stress can cause hair to fall out because mental strain shakes the cells in the hair follicles

According to a recent study, the underlying stress hormone is norepinephrine. The connection is not indisputable. “This is probably a combination of many factors,” the Finnish researcher recalls.

Let’s tell of people who have grayed out quickly after harsh life experiences. The connection between stress and graying is so deeply ingrained in language use that it is easy to take it for granted.

Look though Barack Obamaa– The office of President of the United States is apparently so consuming that a young man in his fifties lost the color of his hair as early as his first term.

Scientifically however, the question is more curly. Let’s move in the so-called gray area, because the matter has not been properly studied. Therefore, a specialist in dermatology and allergology Alexander Salava formulates his words thoughtfully.

“Stress affects the hair, but if I were to say directly that stress causes gray hair, the argument would be scientifically bad,” says Salava, who works as a clinical teacher at the University of Helsinki.

Mystery may now be resolving. Harvard University stem cell biologists have figured out the root of what kind of turmoil mental strain causes in hair follicle cells.

Researchers have pinpointed the cellular mechanisms that lead to thinning and graying of the bark – at least in mice.

Very simply, they found the following: in prolonged stress, the noradrenaline secreted by the body depletes the color stores of hair follicles. Turkey is whitening.

The stress hormone, on the other hand, paralyzes the function of the hair follicles so that no new ones grow in place of the naturally detached hairs. Turkey is becoming thinner.

Man is not a mouse, but in all mammals the biology of hair is for the most part so consistent that researchers believe similar mechanisms explain the effects of stress on hair in humans as well.

Professor Ya-Chieh Hsun the research team has published its results in the prestigious journal Nature. Research anxious mice with fur whitening appeared last year, and recently in the study the group positioned the mechanism in the background of hair loss.

Let’s split first hair, then we understand what the scientists found out.

A person has an average of 100,000 hair follicles on their head. New hair is constantly pushed out of them, up to half a millimeter a day, as long as there are enough stem cells in the hair follicle.

There are two types of stem cells: some act as a dye factory and others grow new hair. First, melanocyte stem cells produce cells that make a color pigment. They dye new hair until the dye factory stem cells run out. The toner cartridge runs out of everyone if you just live old enough.

Hair follicle stem cells allow growth. The hair grows in time until the hair follicle stem cells go dormant. The hair begins to deteriorate and eventually comes off. A single hair thrives away for an average of six years.

Researchers found now that stress paralyzes these growth stem cells in mice so that when the hairs come off, no new ones grow in their place. It has also been found in humans that heavy stress can thin the hair.

To find out, mice had to be bullied. They were kept in a state of constant stress, for example, by waving their cages and flashing lights.

At the cellular level, it was seen that in the body of mice, the stress hormone corticosterone prevented the formation of a protein called gas6 in the bumps of the blood skin. The corresponding stress hormone in humans is cortisol.

When no protein was formed, the hair follicle stem cells sort of quenched and the coat thinned. Hair growth also stopped in peaceful control mice when they were only fed corticosterone.

Turkey graying, on the other hand, was not explained by stress hormone. Behind the discoloration seemed to be norepinephrine, which is secreted by the body’s involuntary nervous system in emergencies.

The heart rate increases, blood pressure rises and the pupils dilate as the body prepares to fight or flee.

Noradrenaline caused the hair follicle dye factory to operate in overdrive. Stress pumped the stem cell stores that produce color cells empty, and dark-skinned mice lightened.

“These the studies are interesting and have a well-established mechanism for influencing hair loss, ”says Salava.

Salav has also seen patients with rapid graying or thinning of their hair. One example is Postpartum Hair Loss.

Hair grows and regenerates in stages. Heavy childbirth can put a strain on the body so that it also takes away strength from the hair.

“Hair moves to the last stage of life at the same time, and hair loss comes with a delay after childbirth.”

About graying wild stuff is also told. Countess of France Marie Antoinetten the thatched house has in ancient times been claimed to have sworn white only overnight when he was imprisoned for execution in the revolution.

However, the color pigment doesn’t just fade into anything. The color already in the hair can only be removed with chemical substances.

“I don’t think color loss is possible. Gray hair can certainly at the root begins to grow in one night, I nähnytkin like that, “Salava says.

Thus, root growth may turn gray if color pigment production ceases.

Stress there is a staggeringly little study of the effect of hair graying in humans. For example, there is not a single clinical study on the subject in the PubMed database of medicine.

One reason may be that people can’t really be tortured in the lab on a weekly basis and see if the hair is leaving color. This needs to be clarified by other means, such as surveys.

Such has been done: in one in the study the causes of discoloration were mapped in 1,100 Turks who had turned gray at a very young age.

It was found that the stress experienced during life had at least a statistical relationship. However, hair color and growth are affected by so many genetic and lifestyle factors that it is the effect of stress that is very difficult to distinguish in studies, Salava says.

He lists well-known enemies of hair well-being: tobacco, alcohol, overweight, cardiovascular disease. In particular, smoking causes oxidative stress in cells.

“If you feed yourself with free oxygen radicals, the hair follicles don’t like it.”

Salava doesn’t think stress alone is enough to gray your hair.

“There are indications that stress could cause gray hair in genetically and otherwise susceptible individuals. It’s probably a combination of many factors. “