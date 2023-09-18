“GVM is a leading international hospital group in cardiovascular diseases. A year ago we opened a cardiac surgery department accredited by the NHS at the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome. Cardiac surgery has changed a lot in the last 20 years thanks to technological advancement and technical: training is an important cornerstone, which is why today we are holding an advanced course in 3D transesophageal echocardiography at the San Carlo hospital in Nancy. We have also produced work formats for operators within the Mitral Academy association which deals with culture for the mitral valve”. This was declared by Professor Giuseppe Speziale, Coordinator of Cardiac Surgery at GVM Care & Research.