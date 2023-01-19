The global medicine shortage is causing despair among patients. Andrea Schouw-Naphegyi (45) from Utrecht, who suffers from the rare Stiff Person Syndrome, already had five epileptic seizures in three days because the drug (Clobazam) – on which she depends – is not available. Her partner made an appeal on Twitter. “Urgently looking for antiepileptic drug.”
Emma Thies
