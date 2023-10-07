“Patients are at the center of our attention. For the first time there is also a lay audience at the SIU congress, we have involved associations of patients with urological pathologies from pediatric age onwards. Therefore for diseases in the oncological area: prostate and kidney, bladder and testicular cancer. There are no associations for penile cancer due to a very strong socio-cultural taboo on genitality. However, there are many associations that instead deal with aspects of the quality of life, continence and incontinence, alteration of the body image which can be disfigured or degraded by the need to carry bags attached to the belly, with implications that are not only organic, but also psychological”. Thus Andrea Salonia, head of the training office of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU), to Adnkronos, on the occasion of the 96th annual Congress of the Italian Society of Urology (SIU), underway in Rome until 9 October.

“Talking about urological problems is anything but trivial – says Salonia – This is why there is a strong interaction between doctors and patients, but even more so with their families. Our patients have extremely delicate problems that make them extremely fragile, but they come to blind us. We have opened the doors to associations of patients, family members, but also sector technicians with whom we have developed a very intense project. Urology – he reflects – is the specialty with the greatest level of inclusiveness and appreciation of diversity. We take care of children who are born with intersexuality problems, we take care of them when they become adults, we take care of male and female adults and of subjects who, once they reach adulthood, become elderly, with urological problems”.

The moment of the urological examination is particularly delicate. “It’s a problem for the male – explains Salonia – Undressing is very difficult and disabling. The patient who sits at our desk has problems that he struggles to express. As surgeons we make a general clinical picture: from the illnesses suffered to the medications, then we move on to the clinical signs, then to the examination of the genitals. Men are particularly reluctant to be examined – she reiterates – especially the prostate, with digitally guided rectal examination. We are the doctors of the male, even if urology is not just this: she is also a woman because we take into consideration pathologies that are also female. Women, like men – underlines Salonia – have kidneys and a bladder, they can suffer from cystitis, urinary incontinence, bladder tumors: all urological pathologies. She is also a woman because there are few surgeons in this field, but she-she concludes-she is extremely good”.