Genoa – Election time in Medicine. The electoral campaign has not yet started and it is not certain that it will heat up in the last weeks before the autumn vote on November 5th. In short, for now it is dead calm, also because there is only one candidate, the outgoing president Piero Ruggeri who has decided to run again. He has many admirers but there are those who criticize his management as too soft and not very decisive, so much so that there have been surveys within San Martino to find an alternative candidate: so far, one has not been found but surprises are not excluded in the coming weeks.

La Spezia, Ottomanelli president of nurses: the entire board

Gian Luca Ottomanelli is the new president of the Order of Nurses of La Spezia. The vice is Valentina Korculanin who now works at ASL 4 Chiavari while the secretary is the outgoing president Francesco Falli And Cynthia Tiziana Pisarelli, now coordinator of the Emergency Department of Saint Andrew will be the treasurer. The councilors are Clear Blessed (pediatric nurse), Ornella Boracchia, Sarah Carrodano, Sonia Circles, Samantha DiMarco, Blessed Maria Eguez, Andrea Mazzoni, Eliana Ricci, Martina Ruscelli (pediatric nurse) and Paul SarteschiThe new board of directors will remain in office until the end of 2028.

From left Pisarelli, Korculanin, Ottomanelli and Falli

Gaslini, Cademartori to direct Human Resources

Daniela Cademartori will be the new Human Resources Director of the Gaslini: comes from Galley where he worked for years. From October 1st he takes over from Emiliana Brunetti who left the pediatric hospital in the spring to return to Alisa where, apparently, she is having more than one problem with the top brass. At Gaslini the pink team that works alongside the manager is growing Renato Botti. The administrative director will take up office at the beginning of November Isabella Lanzone which will take the place of Giuseppe Pintorwho returned to Sardinia to manage the zero company. Lanzone, 50, a lawyer, will leave the Liguria Region where she is now the director of Information Services: she was already part of the Gaslini board of auditors and convinced Botti to nominate her, despite the resistance of some trade unions.