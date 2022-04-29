“Rethinking the medicine of today serves in some way to indicate a path on which to realize the medicine of the future. It is a medicine that is different from that of yesterday which was a paternalistic medicine, linked to a vision deeply centered on the doctor and not on the person and in which the relationship was unbalanced in favor of the doctor. Instead, we need to resume a reasoning that really fulfills the task that the Constitution entrusts to doctors, namely that of respect for rights and among these rights there are not only the right to life and the right to health but also that of self-determination. which is a fundamental process. Hence the idea that medicine is going through an identity crisis and that it wants to find a way to be still extraordinarily present in the social fabric of our community and to make an essential contribution, not only in terms of skills but also under the cultural and ethical profile “.