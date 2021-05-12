Russian doctor Yulia Ninaasheva, a specialist in hematology, revealed the indications that should be paid attention to in the result of blood analysis, in order to prevent cancer.

And the specialist points out in a television interview, that the clinical blood analysis reveals not only the low level of hemoglobin in the blood, which indicates anemia, but also the level of red blood cells.

She says, “High hemoglobin and red blood cells indicates the need to consult a doctor who specializes in blood diseases. Because this may be an indication of the possibility of developing leukemia, which requires treatment and specific medical assistance.”

And sometimes an elevated level of platelets and white blood cells indicates this disease as well.

She says, “It can also indicate a low level of white blood cells, the possibility of leukemia, according to the site” rt “.

And the low number of white blood cells in the blood is not felt by a person, although its cause may be a benign tumor, and this as a rule does not need treatment. Because it does not pose any danger to human life. “

The specialist advises that basic blood tests should be performed at least once a year.