Medicine Research: The body of people over the age of 100 effectively fights DNA damage

What is the secret of longevity? Lifestyle can affect your own health, but lottery happiness at birth also plays a role.

New research has again identified a few genes whose carriers are likely to live longer than others. At least over the age of one hundred, these forms of gene appear to be more common than others.

According to the researchers, they are related to how effectively the body can repair the damage caused by DNA. Harmful mutations can cause cancer, among other things.

In Italy live in the elderly. A lot of citizens over the age of 100 have been studied.

An Italian-led research team now published eLife in a journal that mapped the entire genetic heritage of 81 people aged 105 and over. It was compared with both previous studies and the younger control group.

These very long-lived subjects were united by five changes in the gene regions that regulate the function of the three genes.

Ruling the change was a more active stk17a gene than usual. Its function is precisely how the body reacts to the damage caused by DNA and urges the damaged cells to destroy themselves so that harmful mutations do not spread.

Two other common factors were found in the coa1 gene, which affects the function of cellular energy factories, or mitochondria, and the blvra gene.

The latter, on the other hand, is related to blood metabolism. Its changes may help the body fight harmful, free oxygen radicals.

Human Inherit constantly accumulates changes in life, some of which are harmful and some not. For example, the sun’s UV radiation burns the skin and smoking corrodes the lungs.

The cells are constantly dividing and are exposed to DNA-breaking forces. When dangerous mutations accumulate enough and at appropriate sites in the DNA, cancer results.

Examination of a few other key genes revealed that these very long-lived people had fewer changes at all in certain DNA regions.

Butter so be that one secret of longevity is the genetic machinery that effectively controls and cleanses change.

“In these people, DNA repair mechanisms work extremely effectively,” explains Professor of Immunology at the University of Bologna. Claudio Franceschi the results of its research group New Scientistmagazine.

As a whole, this is not new. It is already known that DNA repair mechanisms play a vital role in healthy aging.

The body begins to deteriorate if the machinery can no longer repair the mutations and clean up the diseased cells. The merit of the study is that it looked at the genes of these very long-lived people with a denser comb than before.

For a long time the secret of age does not return to a few supergenes that some work more efficiently than others. They merely regulate cell repair mechanisms hundred genes.

Therefore, there is no hope that, at least for the time being, life could be extended, for example, by modifying genes. It is more effective to put on running shoes and go out.

Exercise is known to help cell regeneration and promote the secretion of telomerase, which protects the ends of chromosomes.

World the oldest man is currently Japanese Kane Tanaka, 118. He was born in January 1903. Tanaka became the oldest man in the world on his countryside Chiyo Miyakon died in 2018.

The Japanese are exceptionally long-lived. Proportionate to the population, it is Japan that is over 100 years old. There are currently more than 80,000 of them.