Medicine Research: Exercise can increase the effectiveness of the vaccine

According to it, the immune system of physically active people is more likely to produce antibodies after vaccination than inactive people. Exercise also reduces the risk of getting and dying from infectious diseases.

Glasgow Researchers at the University of Caledonia brought together hundreds of studies looking at the link between physical activity and infectious disease and illness. In total, more than half a million subjects accumulated the data.

The researchers found that those who moved according to the recommendations had a 37 percent lower risk of getting and dying from infectious diseases than those who moved less than recommended.

According to the recommendations, people of working age, ie people aged 18-64, should exercise at least half an hour five times a week, ie a total of two and a half hours of brisk exercise each week.

Research was published In Sports Medicine.

Research the data were collected before the coronavirus pandemic, so the results are not directly related to covid-19 disease. Nevertheless, researchers say the results can also be applied to an ongoing pandemic.

In a recent American in the study it was found that a physically inactive lifestyle increased the risk of developing and dying from severe covid-19 disease as much as aging and underlying diseases.

More than 48,000 subjects with corona were included in the study. The study defined as active patients who moved at least two and a half hours a week as recommended.

Inactive, in turn, were defined as those who exercised for no more than ten minutes a week.

Exercise protection against infectious diseases has been shown in three different ways.

First, it reduces the risk of developing serious and deadly infectious diseases. Studies have shown that, for example, overweight, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease increase the risk of developing serious covid-19 disease and other respiratory diseases.

Exercising also reduces stress and chronic inflammation, which have also been increased to increase the risk of coronavirus death. In addition, physical activity strengthens the immune system as a whole.

Risk of illness in addition, Scottish researchers looked at the effects of exercise on vaccine effectiveness.

They found 35 independent and randomized studies showing that exercising increased the amount of an antibody called immunoglobulin A in the body. Immunoglobulin A plays a key role in mucosal immune function.

Regular exercise also increased the number of helper T cells. Their job is to warn the immune system of attacks by pathogens.

Studies looking at the effectiveness of vaccinations have shown that the vaccine works more effectively in people with physical activity. After vaccination, people with physical activity are more likely to produce more antibodies after vaccination than people who are physically inactive.

Antibodies are proteins that kill viruses and bacteria that cause disease.