Medicine | Research: A third patient got rid of HIV infection thanks to a stem cell transplant

The “Düsseldorf patient” got rid of hi-virus and leukemia.

Research according to news agency AFP, a third person has gotten rid of HIV infection after a stem cell transplant. The latest results of the study were published on Monday, February 20, in a peer-reviewed scientific journal In Nature Medicine.

According to the study, the man called the “Düsseldorf patient” is the third patient who has gotten rid of the HIV virus that causes AIDS after receiving a stem cell transplant. All three patients have also had cancer, and a stem cell transplant has also been performed for its treatment.

Two previous patients have been referred to as Berlin and London patients. The Düsseldorf patient is a 53-year-old man who was diagnosed with HIV in 2008. Three years later, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

In 2013, the man received a bone marrow transplant using stem cells from a woman with a rare genetic mutation. The mutation in question has been found to stop hi-virus from entering cells. Four years later, after several tests, the virus was no longer found in the man’s body.

The patient’s leukemia has also improved. The man said that he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his bone marrow transplant “in a big way” on Valentine’s Day on February 14. According to him, the woman who gave her stem cells was a “guest of honor”.

of Berlin, in addition to the London and Düsseldorf patients, the people known as the New York patient and the City of Hope research center patient have gotten rid of the hi-virus with that treatment. However, no research results have yet been published on their cases.

Stem cell transplantation is a demanding and dangerous operation for the patient, which is only suitable for a small proportion of people with both HIV infection and blood cancer. Finding donors who carry the necessary genetic modification may be very difficult.

Read more: No traces of the virus can be found in the HIV-infected “London patient”.